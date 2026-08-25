NEC director Wilco van Schaik gives ‘incredibly disrespectful’ interview about Champions League opponents Bodø/Glimt

Wilco van Schaik has not made himself popular with remarks about the facilities at Bodø/Glimt. The managing director called the state of the dressing room "rickety and ramshackle".

Speaking to De Gelderlander on the touchline, Van Schaik was asked about the conditions in the far north of Bodø. The director did not hide what he thought.

"It is a very different experience. It is a bit bleak here," Van Schaik begins in the interview with the regional broadcaster.

"It is of course the height of summer, but it does take some getting used to when you arrive here," he continues. According to Weeronline, it will be no warmer than 14 degrees Celsius in Bodø on Tuesday.

"It looks bleak. Then you have to switch on mentally. We come from sun and sea. I do not have the Champions League feeling yet. You have to create that yourself. I was just in the dressing room. It is rickety and ramshackle here," he continues.

"We had asked for an ice bath, but they have simply got a bath from some DIY store and put ice in it," Van Schaik continues. "It is truly unbelievable," he concludes.

People on X in both the Netherlands and Norway reacted to Van Schaik's remarks. "How incredibly disrespectful," wrote one user. "And then still getting comfortably beaten. This talk after last week... (1-3 defeat, ed.) The ultimate Dutchman, him, so much chat. Come on Bodø!" said another.

"I quite begrudge NEC their success otherwise, but because of this bloke you do hope they get comfortably beaten," another post reads. Yet another says that 'because of this man, people wish nothing for NEC'.







