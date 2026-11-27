Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri of Racing Santander has become the focus of interest from several European clubs after an eye-catching start to the season. However, his current club do not appear willing to let him go during the upcoming winter transfer window unless exceptional financial terms are met.
Zabiri is enjoying a superb La Liga campaign. He has scored 11 goals in 13 matches to gatecrash the race for the scoring charts, sitting third behind Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Brazilian Raphinha, and ahead of Spain's Lamine Yamal.
The Moroccan striker stole the show in the recent clash with Real Sociedad, scoring twice inside eight minutes, in the sixth and the eighth. It further underlined his attacking value and cemented his place among the season's standout discoveries in Spain.
Barcelona is where he wants to go. Spanish programme El Chiringuito previously reported that Zabiri is very keen to join the Catalan club, whose shirt he spoke of dreaming of wearing two years ago.
His market value, or the fee expected to prise him away, is reportedly close to €20 million. Real Betis have also been linked with him alongside Barca.
Racing Santander, though, stand in the way of any suitors. They have no intention of parting with their striker before 30 June, according to Foot Mercato, citing radio station "SER Cantabria".
Zabiri is at the club on loan from French side Rennes, and the agreement contains no clause to end the spell early during the winter window.
AS report a sense of calm at Racing over the player's future. The club believe the decision on whether he stays remains theirs until the end of the season.
Racing don't completely rule out a January exit for the Moroccan. But it would take an exceptional offer reaching Rennes, who own his contract, along with substantial financial compensation for Racing Santander. The club are unwilling to weaken their squad mid-season and want to keep their leading attacking weapon as they chase their objectives.
Zabiri, for his part, appears content with his current situation, both at club level and with Morocco, where he has become an important figure. Any decision on his future will therefore also depend on all parties agreeing on a potential move.
New award underlines Zabiri's form
His impact goes beyond goals, too. He picked up the "Jugador Cinco Estrellas" award, presented by Mahou, as Racing Santander's best player for October.
Zabiri featured in all three of the team's league matches that month. He scored in the 2-2 draw with Valencia on 11 October and played in the 2-0 defeat to Osasuna on 18 October, before finding the net again in the 2-1 win over Espanyol on 24 October.
Supporters help choose the winner each month. The award brings Zabiri further recognition for his contribution, just as speculation grows over his future and a possible January move to one of Spain's big clubs.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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