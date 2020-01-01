Ndidi: Twitter reacts as Match of the Day snubs Ndidi in Premier League Team of the Season

The Nigeria international was not included in the list of the best performing players in the English top-flight for this campaign

Football fans have aired their frustration after midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was omitted from the Match of the Day’s Premier League Team of the Season.

Match of the Day is a popular television programme on BBC which broadcast football matches with an in-depth analysis.

The Super Eagles star has been rock solid for the Foxes this campaign and his displays helped his side to their current third place in the English top-flight.

Ndidi has featured in 23 league games this season, 18 more than ’s January arrival Bruno Fernandes, who made the star-studded list which also included ’s duo, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently the third top-tackler in the division with 91 tackles which is only bettered by teammate Ricardo Pereira and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his calmness with the ball has been top-notch this term.

Football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure following the snubbing of the international, who also narrowly missed out on the 2019 African Team of the Year.

BBC what are you people smoking?

Bruno Fernandes that came last week 😂🤣😂. Ndidi, Madison, Grealish, were all playing cricket this season I'm guessing, if any Manchester United Midfielder should even be considered it's should be Fred. https://t.co/BkQkbnr9km — 💙❤️Ultimate Kombo🇳🇬 (@ultimate_kombo) May 7, 2020

So Ndidi locked the entire Leicester midfield Down only to be ignored so badly that Bruno Fernández get to be in the team of the season ahead off him? 😳 — Albert Josébọlaji (@Omobawealthjii) May 7, 2020

Grealish, Kovacic, Madison, and Ndidi all overlooked for someone who joined in January and played only five games...... absolute shithousery https://t.co/RftOD7cReX — Michael Oluseyi (@MikeOluseyi06) May 7, 2020

Why should he make the cut,he has barely played 2 months in the league... Where's maddinson, Ndidi and other very good midfielders who have done very well this season from August to March



It's bias from the angle of the whoever put up the list https://t.co/uUMJasE9FN — Alausa Adeleke (@AlausaAdeleke) May 7, 2020

How can Fernandes that play less than 10 games be included in the team of the season 🤔. There are better players that deserve to be in the team like Ndidi pic.twitter.com/r4oLMSzMgV — SHUGA THE DADDY 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@am_shuga) May 7, 2020

It's an insult to kovacic and ndidi to have bruno in here. Even fred is more deserving 😭😭 https://t.co/qv9EheoMg3 — dolo (@razxtank) May 7, 2020

This cannot be my Premier League Team of the season.

Mine would have Ndidi and Aubameyang in place of Bruno and Aguero. https://t.co/gK4S4iHqSp — FRESH PRINCE of ELEKAHIA (@onwukwe_chuks) May 7, 2020

This is bullshit... Bruno played just 5 matches



Why not choose players that played the whole season... This isnt fair.. Where is ndidi, grealish, Matteo.. Even dean henderson deserves a spot https://t.co/44dwvOUgyJ — Stones 🎃 (@HelveesS) May 7, 2020