Ndidi: Statistics underline Leicester City star’s class against Sheffield United

The Nigeria international was inspiring against the Blades as Brendan Rodgers’ men boosted their Champions League hopes

Wilfred Ndidi put up an impressive showing as defeated 2-0 in Thursday’s Premier League encounter.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and substitute Demarai Gray were all Brendan Rodgers’ team needed to secure maximum points against the Blades.

7 - Leicester City have now won a @premierleague game on all seven days of the week, with tonight's win over Sheffield United their first top-flight victory on a Thursday since December 1985 versus (3-1). Hebdomadal. pic.twitter.com/44c8CzV7pB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 16, 2020

Playing in his 30th English top-flight game of the season, Ndidi underlined his efficiency for the Foxes holding sway in the middle alongside James Justin, Luke Thomas and Youri Tielemans.

More teams

For his effort, he made 46 passes, five interceptions, won 10 tackles including an 89% passing accuracy.

His effectiveness quashed Chris Wilder’s five-man midfield that had Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and George Baldock – cutting their supplies for David McGoldrick and Oliver McBurnie.

Interestingly, the 23-year-old has made 121 tackles in the English elite division so far to lead the top tacklers’ chart ahead of ’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and teammate Ricardo Pereira.

The international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English top-flight since joining the Foxes from Belgian side in 2017.

Meanwhile, manager Rodgers has applauded his team for showing their quality against their visitors who are eighth with 54 points.

"It was our first 90-minute performance since we came back. We’ve played well in other spells in games, but we had to play well over the course of 90 minutes.



“The players showed incredible quality, they battled when they had to. Sheffield United test you physically and that’s okay because when we’re at our best, we’re physically strong and aggressive.

“We showed all of that. I thought our football was very good, we played the shape really well.

Article continues below

“We scored two goals and with a better pass or finish, we could have had another two or three, so it was an outstanding team performance and a great result for us.”

Thanks to Leicester’s latest victory, they remain fourth in the English top-flight log having accrued 62 points from 36 games.

Rodgers’ men travel to the Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening for their clash against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs before their last game of the season against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.