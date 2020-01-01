Ndidi: Leicester City must work for Champions League spot

The Foxes are yet to win a match since the Premier League resumed after the coronavirus hiatus, settling for back-to-back draws in last two games

Wilfried Ndidi has urged his teammates to keep fighting to secure qualification for next season’s Uefa .

Brendan Rodgers’ men remain third in the Premier League table after playing out a goalless draw against and Hove Albion at home on Tuesday.

After a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, they resumed league action on Saturday against with Ben Chilwell’s strike helping them earn a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road.

With seven games remaining for Leicester City in the English top-flight this season, Ndidi believes they can still keep their spot in the top-four and stage a return to Europe since the 2016-17 season.

“It will be a plus to us as players, in our careers, if we can play in the Champions League. But it is something we have to work for,” Ndidi told Football Daily.

“It is not about what we have done in past matches. These eight games remaining, it is important for us to actually fight hard and pick the Champions League ticket.

“It is something we have to work for, we have to stay there. If we do our best and get the points, then we will get there.”

Ndidi made his Champions League debut with the Foxes back in February 2017, a month after joining them on a five-year contract from Belgian outfit .

He played against in the Round of 16 and then played against with the Spanish side knocking them out in the quarter-final after a 2-1 aggregate win.

The international has been a key player at the King Power Stadium with his dominant displays in the midfield and tackling abilities which rank as one of the best tacklers in .

Out of the 25 appearances he's made in the Premier League this season, the Super Eagles midfielder averages 3.8 tackles per game, 2.7 interceptions per game and 2.2 clearances per match.

Ndidi be will hoping to guide Leicester City past in their fixture scheduled for June 28 before they travel to Merseyside to take on for their next league match on July 1.