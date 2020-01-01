Nchout's Valerenga ease past Ajibade's Avaldsnes into Norwegian Women's Cup final

The Cameroon international was in action as her Norwegian side thrashed the Nigerian star's team on Sunday

Ajara Nchout's Valerenga booked a place in the final of the 2020 Norwegian Women's Cup following Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Avaldsnes despite Rasheedat Ajibade's presence at Intility Arena.

The international continued her impressive run this term following her strike in her side's midweek 7-0 triumph over Gintra Universitetas to reach the Round of 32.

Ajibade, on the other hand, played a crucial role in Avaldsnes' 1-0 quarter-final triumph over Ngozi Ebere's Arna-Bjornar two weeks ago.

Prior to their 23rd meeting in all competitions on Sunday, Avaldsnes enjoyed huge dominance over Valerenga, having recorded 13 wins, three draw and only six defeats to the hosts.

The Champions League campaigners had a rough start to the encounter as the visitors came close on several occasions to score early but goalkeeper Hannah Seabert proved to be a huge influence between the posts.

In the 20th minute, the tired hosts, who only returned to Norway in Thursday, grew into the match and almost gained the lead when Nchout fired at goal from 20 meters but her effort came off the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Sherida Spitse gave the hosts the all-important lead, with a powerful shot from the penalty spot before doubling the advantage for the hosts with another strike on the half-hour mark.

Two minutes later, Synne Jensen struck to bury the comeback dreams of Avaldsnes as they shockingly found themselves three goals down before the half-time

After the break, the hosts crushed the visitors' hopes when Dejana Stefanovic netted a fourth of the match sixth minute into the second half to guarantee their semi-final victory.

The result saw Valerenga reached the final for the third year in a row and marked the end of the road for Avaldsnes' Cup quest this term.

After the international break, Valerenga will aim to celebrate their domestic title triumph at home against Arna-Bjornar on December 6, while Avaldsnes will relish a win at Sandviken to wrestle for the title.

Having overcome Avaldsnes, Valerenga will square up against Lillestrom in the final, for the third time in a row in December.