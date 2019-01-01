Nchout scores as Valerenga settle for Norwegian Women's Cup runners-up spot

The Cameroonian's effort was not enough to inspire her side to claim a maiden major title as they bowed to the holders.

Ajara Nchout scored the only goal for Valerenga but they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Lillestrom in Saturday's 2019 Norwegian Women's Cup final.

The international had scored a hat-trick to fire Valerenga to a second Cup final in three years and vowed to lead her side to a first-ever silverware win but her hopes were dashed.

Lillestrom, who boasted a 4-1 triumph in their last meeting in the competition's quarter-final in 2018, took the lead through Elise Thorsnes with just 11 minutes into the contest.

The holders kept their dominance on a high and extended their advantage through Emilie Nautnes' brace before Therese Asland struck the fourth on the brink of half-time.

However, Nchout pulled one back for the 2017 runners-up six minutes after the restart but Anja Sonstevold netted six minutes later to hand Valerenga to a heavy final defeat at Telenor Arena.

The 26-year-old, who played from the start to the finish, has now scored 15 goals in 24 matches in all competitions on her maiden season for Monica Knudsen's team.

It turned out to be back-to-back final losses for Nchout against Lillestrom as she lost 4-1 with then Sandviken in 2018 but she managed to match her last season's 15-goal feat from 19 games.

Despite the big final loss, Nchout and her Valerenga side will take consolation in their Toppersien second spot finish and a maiden Uefa Women's qualification for next season.