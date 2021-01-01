'This one point should really help us' - Naushad Moosa draws positives from Bengaluru's draw against NorthEast United

The Bengaluru coach was happy to get a point against NorthEast United...

Bengaluru came from behind to get a point against in an (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan.

The Blues, who were on a four-match losing streak, finally secured a point and coach Naushad Moosa felt that the team will draw positives from the result against the Highlanders.

"This one point should really help us. We should take all the positives from the point we got. It was not easy. We gave away an easy goal and we created a lot of opportunities. From here I have to keep my players motivated so that they don't feel low. We have to work on our mistakes. Today we were more compact. We have to now analyse this match and work hard for the match against ," said the interim Blues coach.

Moosa admitted that the goal which Bengaluru got was a gift from the opposition goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh but he suggested that his team was looking for three points with the way they played.

"No one likes to lose," said the Blues boss. "What you can say is that it was an uneven bounce and he (Gurmeet Singh) conceded the goal, it was a silly goal, it was gifted to us. But the way our team was fighting you cannot say that we were not looking to win."

The Blues have not met the expectations of their supporters this season and are going through a very rough patch of form. For the first time in their brief history, the club has remained winless in five consecutive matches. Moosa though felt that his players are giving their all on the pitch and he is satisfied with their performances



"The way we conceded the goal it was unexpected. It is not that anyone is doing intentionally. I am really happy with how they played, they were putting efforts to keep the ball. We had a good game and I am happy with the boys. We are creating chances and the attackers are giving their hundred per cent. We did create a lot of scoring opportunities so I don't think the attack did badly."

