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The sixth-round matches take place, the last before the domestic leagues resume.

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The final matches of the sixth round of the Nations League kick off this evening at 8.45pm. They will settle the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties, the matches to avoid relegation and which teams go down outright.

In League A Group 3, already-qualified Portugal travel to Cardiff to face Wales. AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos starts, having failed to score in his recent matches for Portugal and AC Milan. Copenhagen hosts a crucial showdown as Denmark, with Napoli striker Hojlund, face Haaland's Norway. The visitors need all three points to reach the play-offs, which could take them into the quarter-finals, while two of the three possible results would suit the hosts. The Napoli striker puts Denmark ahead after a major error by Bologna's Heggem, before Hojbjerg doubles their lead from an Isaksen assist. Haaland then pulls one back, scoring into an empty net from Odgaard's assist for his 67th goal in 61 appearances for Norway.

In Group 2 of League B, Northern Ireland and Hungary meet in Budapest to contest first place. Northern Ireland lead by one point, 11 to 10. Ukraine and Georgia also face each other with relegation at stake.

Over in League B Group 3, Austria have already secured promotion and face Israel, who are competing with Ireland and Kosovo for places determining promotion, the play-offs and relegation. Ireland and Kosovo meet in Dublin with five and six points respectively.

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In Group 4 of League B, Sweden have already won promotion, as have Bosnia. Juventus player Kerim Alajbegovic starts for Bosnia at home against Romania, who are battling with Poland to stay in League B rather than drop into League C. Inter player Piotr Zielinski is in the Poland side, who host Sweden.

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Denmark-Norway 2-3 - 11' Hojlund (D), 15' Hojbjerg (D), 37' Haaland (N), 83' Odegaard( N), 90'+6' Haaland (N)

Wales-Portugal 2-3 - 11' Bruno Fernandes (P), 13' Brooks (W), 40' Thomas (W), 43' Neto (P), 70' Forbs (P)

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Bosnia-Romania 2-1 - 6' Birligea (R), 44' Tahirovic (B), 82' Bajraktarevic (B)

Ireland-Kosovo 3-0 - 28' pen. Parrott (I), 50' Parrott (I), 75' Moylan (I)

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Israel-Austria 1-1 - 36' D. Peretz (I), 62' Kalajdzic (A)

Poland-Sweden 1-1 - 16' Benedyczak (P), 25' H. Larsson (S)

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Ukraine-Georgia 1-0 - 4' Sikan (U)

Hungary-Northern Ireland 1-1 - 35' Varga (H), 65' Devenny (NI)