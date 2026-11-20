The draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals was held at midday on Friday at UEFA's headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon.
Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo ran through the draw, which threw up some fiery and unexpected ties in the top tier.
France, Germany, England and Portugal topped their groups, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway finished second.
The draw handed France a tie with Spain, setting up another showdown between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé.
Elsewhere, Portugal face the Netherlands, Germany take on Belgium and England meet Norway.
Whoever comes through Spain v France will meet the winner of the Netherlands against Portugal in the semi-finals.
France coach Zinedine Zidane faced Spain four times as a player.
The first, in qualifying for the European Under-21 Championship, left him with his worst memory against the Spanish. The match finished goalless, and he was sent off just 18 minutes after coming on at the start of the second half.
At senior level, he met Spain in a group-stage game at Euro 1996 that ended 1-1. Four years later, at the 2000 edition, he opened the scoring as France knocked them out in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.
The 2006 World Cup brought one of his finest performances. Zidane helped knock Spain out in the round of 16, scoring in the 92nd minute to seal a 3-1 win for France.
Now France want revenge. Spain beat them 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
The Nations League quarter-finals will be played over two legs, with the first legs from 25 to 27 March and the return legs from 28 to 30 March.
The four winners will advance to the finals, which take place from 9 to 13 June 2027. The host has yet to be named but will be one of the four qualified nations.
View Author Profile
I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms: