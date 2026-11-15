National team or not, bookmakers see Tresoldi in Italy: a move to AC Milan is priced at 3.00

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Italy or Germany may not be the only choice facing Nicolò Tresoldi, the Italian-German striker wanted by both national teams. The Brugge and Germany Under-21 forward could also be "weighing up his options" amid interest from several Serie A clubs in the winter transfer window.

According to the bookmakers, AC Milan are the likeliest destination. The club are disappointed with Gonçalo Ramos and Camarda's current performances, and Sisal and Snai price a move to Milan at 3.00. Tresoldi's support for Milan could matter, though it may not be decisive. Roma, who want to strengthen their attack, come next on the betting board. The odds on Gian Piero Gasperini coaching him in January are 7.50.

Como complete the top three at 9.00, a move that would make Cesc Fabregas's squad even more competitive. Further back, at 12.00 times the stake, are Italian champions Inter, despite their attack certainly not being of a low standard, and Juventus, who are hardly delighted, at least in the league, with Kolo Muani and Woltemade's performances in front of goal.