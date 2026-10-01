Julian Nagelsmann reportedly earned an estimated six million euros a year as Germany coach and is said to have received severance pay of around seven million euros after his contract, originally due to run until 2028, was terminated. His successor Klopp now tops that figure on a yearly salary of seven million euros, which puts him top of the all-time ranking for Germany coaches.

Worldwide, the 59-year-old ranks according to the report second among national team coaches. The clear top earner is Italian Carlo Ancelotti. The 67-year-old ended his spell at Real Madrid in May 2025 to take over the Brazilian Selecao. Ancelotti earned up to 11 million euros a year at Los Blancos, while his salary in Brazil is estimated at around 10 million euros.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino sits behind Ancelotti and Klopp on 6.8 million euros, with England's Thomas Tuchel on six million euros. Spain's Luis de la Fuente saw his salary rise from two million to five million euros after winning the World Cup. Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni earns 2.3 million euros, while Austria's German team boss Ralf Rangnick receives two million euros.

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Jürgen Klopp earns significantly less as Germany coach than at Red Bull

The move to the DFB also means a financial step backwards for Klopp compared with his previous jobs. He had earned an estimated 12 million euros at Red Bull as global head of football, while his basic salary at Liverpool most recently stood at 18 million euros.

France's Zinedine Zidane is not the only star coach to take a pay cut at international level. He now earns 3.6 million euros, having once made 12 million at Real Madrid. Portugal's Jorge Jesus now takes home four million euros after earning 12 million euros at Al-Nassr.

Germany's Nations League opponents pay their coaches far less than Klopp earns. Netherlands coach Xavi is on three million euros, Greece's Ivan Jovanovic receives 900,000 euros and Serbia's Veljko Paunovic gets 650,000 euros a year.