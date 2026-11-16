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The Netherlands suffered their biggest defeat of this century on Monday evening, losing 5-0 away to Germany after a disastrous second half. Xavi Hernández responded immediately, keeping his team in the dressing room much longer than usual.

During NOS post-match coverage, Rafael van der Vaart and Youri Mulder had to fill the time. After more than half an hour with no sign of anyone in the mixed zone, coverage switched to reporter Jeroen Stekelenburg.

“No, the dressing-room door is still closed,” Stekelenburg says from Berlin. By then, only Denzel Dumfries had spoken to him at pitchside.

“Our producer has just told us that. It’s quite a walk over here because this is a big stadium. The dressing room is about 100 metres from here, but the door is still closed.”

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Xavi needs more time to address his team after the crushing defeat by Germany. The Netherlands have qualified for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, but the defeat will have hit them hard nonetheless.

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“A few Germans are now trickling into the mixed zone for interviews, but of course they’re in a completely different mood from the Dutch,” Stekelenburg continues. “There’s still very little sign that any Dutch players are going to come out.”

Stekelenburg still hopes that will soon change. “Surely that will change. It’ll either be very quiet in the dressing room or very noisy because they’re angry with each other. But we’re still standing in a rather uninviting, cold catacomb. So far, there’s been very little movement.”

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Youri Mulder takes issue with the Netherlands team's behaviour. “This is very weak, isn’t it? Surely the KNVB should make sure players come out here. If they win 7-0, they’re here. But not now. Of course, you need a moment, but…”

More than 35 minutes after the final whistle, Xavi was the first to appear on camera. The Spanish national team coach said he had already spoken to the players and felt guilty above all towards the Dutch people.