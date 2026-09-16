Mark van Bommel will announce his first Belgium squad on Friday, but Axel Witsel (37) will not be in it. The 140-cap Belgium international has ended his international career.

Back in May 2023, Witsel announced his retirement from the Red Devils, only to return later on. Last summer, he was still part of Rudi Garcia's World Cup squad. Now he is retiring for good.

"This time it really is time. I have decided to put an end to my international career," Witsel wrote on Instagram. "It is time to make way for the youngsters and the new generation."

"It was a tremendous honour to give everything for eighteen years. When I started at the age of eighteen, I could never have imagined that I would achieve so much. In any case, we experienced incredible moments together!"

"Thank you to the supporters. Thank you to all my team-mates, all my coaches and everyone within the football association who, from near or far, contributed to my development throughout all those years. Very best of luck to the team for the future. I am convinced the future looks bright. I love you, Belgium," Witsel said.

Matz Sels (34) also said goodbye to the national team earlier this week and stepped away. A conversation with Van Bommel did not change his mind. After his painful omission from the World Cup squad, the goalkeeper has decided he no longer wants to risk another disappointment.

Thibaut Courtois has also said he will not be available for the upcoming international window, when Belgium play their first Nations League matches. Later on, when the European Championship qualifiers are on the schedule, Courtois does want to play for Belgium again.