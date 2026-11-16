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Nashville SC defender Maxwell Woledzi has officially been named the 2026 MLS Defender of the Year following a historic debut campaign in the United States. The Ghanaian centre-back played a central role in a backline that rewrote the league’s record books for defensive efficiency.

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Historic dominance from the Ghanaian wall

Nashville SC have once again proven to be the gold standard for defensive recruitment in Major League Soccer. Maxwell Woledzi, who only arrived in Tennessee prior to the 2026 campaign, has been announced as the MLS Defender of the Year. The 25-year-old was the standout performer in a season where Nashville secured the Supporters' Shield with an unprecedented 77 points. The Ghanaian became the third player in club history to take home this specific individual honour, following in the footsteps of United States international Walker Zimmerman, who achieved back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021.

Woledzi's impact was immediate and profound, as he started 33 of the 34 regular-season matches and logged 2,981 minutes on the pitch. His presence helped Nashville set a new league record for the fewest goals conceded in a 34-game season, allowing just 25 goals to breach their net. Furthermore, the club tied the record for the most clean sheets in a single year with 17 shutouts. The dominance was reflected in the award voting, where Nashville achieved the rare feat of sweeping the finalist positions, with Jeisson Palacios and Andy Najar finishing second and third respectively behind their teammate.

General Manager Mike Jacobs was quick to praise the impact of the new arrival both on and off the field of play. "Maxwell has played such a pivotal role on the field in the heart of our defense and off the field in our locker room," Jacobs explained in a statement released by MLS Communications. "He’s such a wonderful young man, and I couldn’t be more pleased for him."

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Statistical excellence and winning contributions

The numbers behind Woledzi's award-winning season are staggering, particularly for a player adjusting to a new league. He led all Nashville players in clearances with 44 and dominated possession by completing 2,100 passes. Perhaps most impressively, he was the only player in the entire league to finish the 2026 season with at least 94 percent accuracy while attempting over 2,000 passes. His aerial prowess was also evident, as he ranked third on the team with 80 duels won in the air, providing a physical presence that few MLS attackers could overcome.

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Beyond his defensive duties, the former Fredrikstad FK man displayed a knack for scoring crucial goals. Both of his league strikes this season were match-winners, including a dramatic stoppage-time goal against Red Bull New York in August. His versatility was further highlighted during a rare substitute appearance against D.C. United in May, where he provided an assist to rescue a draw. Head coach B.J. Callaghan noted that the defender’s work ethic has lifted the entire squad since his arrival. "Maxwell takes tremendous pride in defending, and the energy he brings to the group is contagious," Callaghan said. "We want to be a difficult team to play against, and he has helped establish that standard. His impact has gone beyond his own performance with his ability to make everyone around him better."

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From Norway to MLS stardom

Woledzi's rise to the top of the American game follows a successful stint in Europe. Before making the move to Nashville, he was a key figure in Norway’s Eliteserien. He enjoyed a trophy-laden 2024 with Fredrikstad FK, winning the Norwegian Cup and earning a spot in the league’s Team of the Year. His momentum continued into 2025, when he was named the Fredrikstad FK Player of the Year, a pedigree that clearly prepared him for the rigours of the MLS regular season and the pressure of a Supporters' Shield race.

The Ghanaian centre-back also joins an elite list of African players to be recognised by the league. He is the second African player to win the Defender of the Year award, following Steven Moreira’s victory in 2024.

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Philanthropy and the road to the playoffs

While Woledzi has become a star in Music City, he remains deeply connected to his roots in Nima, Ghana. In 2018, he established the Maxwell Woledzi Foundation and launched The Hijab Project.

With the individual accolades now secured, Woledzi’s focus shifts toward the post-season. Nashville SC are set to begin their quest for the MLS Cup at GEODIS Park on November 22. They will face either Orlando City SC or FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals.