Diego Maradona's demise: India PM Narendra Modi leads the tributes

The Indian Prime Minister took to social media to express grief over Maradona's untimely demise...

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of , mourned the death of legendary footballer Diego Maradona, taking to social media to express his grief on Thursday morning.

The Argentine football legend passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. The World Cup winner had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue but was subsequently released after successful surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

Modi, called Maradona, a maestro of football and grieved his 'untimely demise'.

Diego Maradona was a maestro of football, who enjoyed global popularity. Throughout his career, he gave us some of the best sporting moments on the football field. His untimely demise has saddened us all. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2020

He continued his recovery as an outpatient from his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires. But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona began his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and went on to be considered one of the greatest players ever to step onto a football field.

The diminutive left-footed forward went on to represent Boca Juniors, , , and Newell's Old Boys as a player, and the likes of Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the national team later as a coach.

It was with the Albiceleste, though, that his name was immortalised.

Maradona was instrumental in taking Argentina to their second World Cup triumph in 1986, captaining the team that prevailed over West in the final under the stewardship of Carlos Bilardo.

Maradona had enormous following in as well. He visited the country on multiple occasions and each time received a rousing welcome from the fans. He came to Kolkata in 2008 and returned to the City of Joy once again in 2017. Meanwhile, in 2012 he visited Kerala's Kannur to honour the invitation of his friend Boby Chemmannur, a businessman.