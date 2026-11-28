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Come January, Napoli are set for a major overhaul, particularly in central midfield. Scott McTominay looks the only certainty there, provided they can agree a contract extension with him.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna is already looking for players under 23 who can join the squad without causing registration problems, at least in Serie A, even if nobody leaves. According to Alfredo Pedulla, interest is growing in Corinthians midfielder André.

WHO IS ANDRÉ? Born in 2006 in Sao Paulo, André Luiz Santos Dias, known simply as André, came through the Corinthians youth ranks and has been a regular member of the first-team squad for some time. He has made 43 appearances during this long season, including six in the Copa Libertadores, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

A box-to-box midfielder with great stamina, good defensive awareness and a knack for timing his runs into the box, André has made the Corinthians midfield his own over the past two years. He has also won a Copa do Brasil and a Brazilian Super Cup with the club.

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PREVIOUSLY OFFERED TO ITALIAN CLUBS: Clubs in Italy have been offered André several times over the past two transfer windows. Roma showed interest first, followed by AC Milan, who took a close look at him with Tare as sporting director.



A deal with AC Milan looked close last February, but the rapid collapse of the club's management structure ended their pursuit.

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CORINTHIANS WANT €15M-€18M - Napoli are now in talks with André and Corinthians. They want him to succeed Frank Zambo-Anguissa, who is set to leave for Marseille six months before his contract expires.

Napoli will need to pay a significant transfer fee, however, as Corinthians value him at no less than €15m-€18m. Wages should be less of an obstacle: André will certainly earn less than the Cameroonian.

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ALLEGRI WANTED RABIOT: Milan's link to this deal goes beyond their attempt to sign André last year. Massimiliano Allegri had asked De Laurentiis and Manna from the start of the summer to sign a midfielder, but not just any midfielder: he wanted Adrien Rabiot, whom he had helped bring to Milan.

At the time of that request, Rabiot's relationship with Amorim and his impact under the new Milan management had not yet begun. The atmosphere was already tense over the extra days of holiday he had been granted after the World Cup. Nothing came of Allegri's request. The Frenchman is now in talks with Milan over an extension to his contract, which expires on 30 June 2028, with an option until 2029. Allegri's hopes are fading, but if the two sides cannot agree a deal, everything will be up for discussion again.