Antonio Vergara's latest injury has alarmed Napoli's coaching staff after the player was forced off against Torino with a muscle injury, at a time when the team face a tough test against Manchester City in the Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri offered a possible explanation for the young player's recurring injuries.
Vergara picked up the injury during Napoli's 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old was visibly distraught as he left the pitch and couldn't hold back the tears, with teammate Matteo Politano trying to console him on his way off.
"He has picked up an injury, and I don't know how long we will be without him," Allegri told his post-match press conference. He was clearly sorry for the player, who now faces a fresh setback after a calf muscle injury had already kept him out of four matches.
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Allegri went on to offer a theory: "It's a real shame, he was extremely disappointed. I think the injury may be linked to what he is going through. This year he is carrying different responsibilities, whether with the national team or because of the greater mental pressure. Sometimes these injuries are caused by things like that too."
Vergara has made 10 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist. Injuries are now disrupting his campaign, though, and he'd already missed four matches with a calf muscle problem. This time it's a flexor muscle in his left thigh. Il Mattino reported that it remains unclear whether he'll play for Napoli again during 2026, raising the possibility that his season with the club could be over before the end of the year. There's still no final word on how long he'll be out, according to Yahoo Sport.
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The City clash: the real battle for Napoli's qualification
Allegri also looked ahead to Tuesday's meeting with Manchester City, calling it an important, big game. But he insisted Napoli had to be realistic about their position in the Champions League league phase and not overstate how much this match would shape their chances of qualifying.
"It is a very important match, and a big game that is wonderful to play in," Allegri said. He then explained that qualification wouldn't necessarily be decided against the English side. In his view, other fixtures represent the real battle.
He continued: "We have to be realistic. Our Champions League campaign will be decided against Club Brugge, Sabah and Viking. We had to beat Bodø, and we did. Tuesday's match will be important and very difficult, but we need to sort out our position in the league, and the game against Club Brugge at home will be decisive."
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
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