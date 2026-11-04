The match against Porto is already crucial for Napoli, who are chasing a play-off place. Max Allegri, must cope with an injury crisis and respond to the heavy defeat he suffered as a former manager at Juventus Stadium just three days ago.

Speaking ahead of the match, sporting director Giovanni Manna told Sky Sport that the squad's many physical problems have made it difficult to fill out the team sheet. He also said the club need to strengthen in the January transfer window, though not with a new centre-forward.

The match: "There is still a long way to go in the Champions League, and today is important, especially given the difficult period we are going through. It is important for our confidence to put in a good performance."

De Bruyne: "Kevin is a player of the highest calibre who can play in every area of the pitch. Perhaps tonight he is in a position better suited to the qualities he has long been known for, but he has shown in Serie A that he can also play as a deep-lying playmaker. Today's line-up is also a reflection of who we are."

Injury crisis: "As for the injuries, we have also had injuries caused by impacts. Some players had more problems last year than in the past: Anguissa, for example, had never had any, whereas Neres had. But it is not an excuse."

"We'll make signings in January" : "A January signing, perhaps up front? The only area where we are not short is attack… We are always assessing things, and we will certainly work to do something, but we will see where we stand when the time comes. We will do what needs to be done while respecting our parameters, as always."