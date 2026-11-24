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Giovanni Manna, Napoli's sporting director, met McTominay's agent Colin Murdock this morning at the bar in the lobby of the hotel where Napoli are staying in Manchester. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the meeting signals continuing talks over a new deal for the Scottish midfielder, who was born in 1996 and whose Napoli contract expires in 2028.

Napoli want to move quickly to secure McTominay's future after today's meeting in Manchester between Manna and the midfielder's agent, Colin Murdock of Murdock Sports Group. They met at the Hyatt Regency hotel, where the Napoli delegation are staying ahead of this evening's match against Manchester City on matchday five of the Champions League league phase.

A new deal is a priority for Napoli, who want McTominay to remain a key player for years to come. The Scot arrived in the summer of 2024 and has won a Serie A title and a Supercoppa with Napoli under Antonio Conte. His contract expires in 2028 and he earns around €4 million net a year.

Other clubs are also chasing McTominay. In Italy, AC Milan are considering a move for the Scot, while Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are interested abroad.

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Born in 1996, McTominay joined from Manchester United for €30.5 million in the summer 2024 transfer window. Since then, he has made 92 appearances for Napoli, scoring 33 goals and providing 10 assists. He has also won a Serie A title and a Supercoppa Italiana.