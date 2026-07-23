Napoli, here are the results of the tests for Buongiorno and Lucca: the statement

Napoli have received the results of the tests on Alessandro Buongiorno and Lorenzo Lucca after their respective injuries. Here is the statement:

"Alessandro Buongiorno underwent surgery today at the Jean Mermoz Prívate Hospital clinic in Lyon to repair the root of the medial meniscus in his right knee. The operation was perfectly successful. After a period of immobilisation, Buongiorno will begin rehabilitation.

After yesterday's injury in a friendly, Lorenzo Lucca underwent diagnostic tests which revealed a low-grade sprain of the anterior talofibular ligament".



