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Napoli have all but sealed their first signing of the January transfer window. They are set to bring in Pedro Morisco, a Brazilian goalkeeper born in 2004 who plays for Coritiba and the Brazil national team, according to Il Mattino. The deal will cost between €8 million and €10 million.

Carlo Ancelotti recently handed the 22-year-old goalkeeper a Brazil start in the friendly against India. Morisco is set to sign a five-year contract and become the second Brazilian goalkeeper in the club's history after Rafael Cabral.

According to Il Mattino, agents Decio Berman and André Curya have already opened decisive talks with sporting director Giovanni Manna at Castel Volturno. The remaining sticking point is a percentage of any future sale, which Napoli do not want to grant.

Meanwhile, Alex Meret, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is injured and due back in February. Vanja Milinković-Savić, whose contract expires in 2029, has not fully convinced Max Allegri as Napoli's first-choice goalkeeper.

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Born in 2004, Morisco has spent his entire career so far at Coritiba, making 100 appearances and conceding 87 goals. For the Brazil national team, he has made two appearances and conceded three goals. He also won the Brazilian Serie B title with Coritiba in 2025.