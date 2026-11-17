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A possible domino effect in the winter transfer market could reshape midfield plans. While they wait for injured players Khephren Thuram (in January) and Manuel Locatelli (in March) to recover, Juventus are looking for another addition. In that respect, help could come from Napoli, albeit indirectly.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus have quietly sounded out Frank Anguissa, whose contract expires in June and who has shown little interest in renewing. Their enquiries suggest that the 31-year-old Cameroon international (previously coached by Luciano Spalletti during Napoli’s Serie A title-winning campaign) does not want to wait until next summer and, as early as the start of 2027, would aim to return to Marseille.

Anguissa’s possible arrival would help Marseille soften the blow of losing fellow 31-year-old Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has also received excellent references for the Denmark international from Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi, who coached him in France.

Having worked with Hojbjerg at Tottenham, Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici has been trying since last summer to bring him to Fiorentina. The club will compete with Juve in January for his signature.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina are eyeing Birmingham’s German centre-back Phil Neumann (born in 1997 and formerly of Hannover) as an alternative to Lecce’s 22-year-old Portuguese defender Tiago Gabriel.

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At Juventus, Carnevali is working to beat English competition to Sassuolo’s 18-year-old French midfielder Darryl Bakola.

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Relations between the two clubs are excellent: the valuation matches the release clause (€35 million), but they are considering including a Juventus Next Gen youngster in the deal.

At left-back, Juventus directors Massara and Ottolini have several transfer meetings scheduled in Milan this week. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, French-Algerian Rayan Ait-Nouri remains the front-runner and could leave Manchester City on loan, followed by Italian Destiny Udogie of Tottenham (formerly of Udinese) and Spaniard Alejandro Balde of Barcelona.

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Il Corriere dello Sport adds that Juventus’ target for next season is Italian Lorenzo Bernasconi, who has just extended his contract with Atalanta until June 2031.

Tuttosport reports that, in attack, as alternatives to Atlético Madrid’s Norwegian centre-forward Alexander Sorloth and Monaco’s American Folarin Balogun, Juventus are targeting Monza’s Gustavo Varela. Monza, in turn, are interested in young Juventus winger Antonio Stefano Merola.

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Varela, the Portuguese former Benfica player, also interests Napoli, who, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, have already contacted Italian Sebastiano Esposito, currently on loan from Cagliari to Sassuolo with an option to buy for €11 million and 15% of any future resale fee.

Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that Napoli do not want to sell Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in January, despite interest from PSV Eindhoven.