Nani more talented than Ronaldo at Manchester United – Kiyegga

The youngster made the claim after signing for the Fufa Big League side which were relegated when the 2019/20 season was cancelled

New Tooro United signing Kenneth Kiyegga believes Luis Nani is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo despite being overshadowed by his Portuguese countryman at .

Speaking about the two league winners who graced the Premier League giants under Sir Alex Ferguson, Kiyegga also revealed his earlier interaction with international Farouk Miya.

Ronaldo enjoyed a successful time at Old Trafford from the 2003/04 to 2008/09 season as the Portuguese captain scored 84 goals in 196 appearances and made 34 assists.

On the other hand, Nani - who was also signed from Lisbon like Ronaldo and stayed from the 2007/08 to 2014/15 season - scored 26 goals in 147 appearances, although his assists record was better at 43.

“I loved Nani’s trickery, and I believe that he is a more talented player than [Cristiano] Ronaldo but he just overshadowed him at Manchester United,” Kiyegga told Sports Nation.

“For [Farouk] Miya, I remember I got a chance to be in the same team with him back then.

“It was during the Arcades tournament playing for Ham Shopping and we were the young boys in the team

"Then, Miya was the star of the team and he was also a player at Vipers SC. He is a good player, can score from everywhere.”

Apart from his Premier League dream, Kiyegga revealed hopes of good career progression and getting a professional European club in future.

“I want to play in Europe one day. I am a believer and I want to work hard as I have always been doing each passing day,” the youngster added.

“When we [will] join UPL, I believe many people will be able to recognise my ability. I am still going and I hope to play for the Uganda U20 team.”

The youngster also revealed how former Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola spotted as a potential signing for Tooro United.

Kiyegga impressed the renowned Ugandan tactician during a local tournament featuring for Kawempe in Nansan and has narrated how he ended up signing for the Fufa Big League side.

“I impressed him [Golola] while playing against Tooro United so after the game, he sent a kid to call me for a talk and a few days later, I signed for Tooro United,” Kiyegga added.

“This will be a big opportunity for me to showcase my ability and I commend coach Golola for having trust in me. I am not going to disappoint him.

“I want to help the club return to the Uganda Premier League, that’s is my first target.”