Nagelsmann reveals USMNT star Adams considered leaving RB Leipzig last summer

The manager says the midfielder was mulling over his future, but has since shined while becoming a trusted piece of the squad

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann revealed that he had to persuade Tyler Adams to stay with the club this past summer as the midfielder considered a potential transfer.

Nagelsmann admitted that the U.S. men's national team star was wondering if his future would best be served elsewhere, but he was convinced to stay after some conversations with his coach.

The RB Leipzig boss says he's thrilled to still have Adams with the club, as he says the American midfielder is growing into a top player.

What did Nagelsmann have to say?

"In the summer he was dissatisfied," the RB Leipzig boss said, according to RBLive. "He was wondering whether it would be better for him elsewhere. I was able to persuade him to stay,"

He added:"We got together more, also when it comes to the way I think about football."

Adams at RB Leipzig

Adams made the move to Germany in 2019, joining RB Leipzig from their sister club, the New York Red Bulls.

He's gone on to make 61 appearances for the club, including 32 throughout this season.

Adams' role, though, was more infrequent last season, although he did score the goal that pushed the club past Atletico Madrid and into the Champions League semifinals last summer.

Nagelsmann says he still believes that Adams can become even more of a goal threat from his deeper-lying position, but he couldn't be happier with the midfielder's efforts in recent weeks.

"It's been extraordinary for Tyler in the last 10 or 12 weeks," he said. "That's reflected in his playing time...His development this year has been outstanding."

