Harry Kane seized his moment. The Bayern Munich star sent out a strong message after an exceptional display against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Days before the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, the England striker is no longer hiding his excitement, staking his claim as one of the frontrunners for the grand prize.

Kane was the standout performer in a thrilling 2-2 draw, and the numbers back it up: 10 goals and seven assists in 11 matches across all competitions. Asked afterwards about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or next Monday, he did little to disguise his impatience.

He told the website "Foot Mercato": "Certainly, I appreciate every message I receive, and every bit of support from all the fans, the fans of Bayern Munich, England and Tottenham. Clearly, Monday night could be a special night."

For all his focus on Bayern's upcoming matches, the striker admits the uncertainty weighs heavily on him, and on those closest to him: "I know it's an important event, so I'm looking forward to it eagerly. I think my wife would prefer to know the result, and my family is very nervous."

Kane continued: "I understand their wish to keep silent so that all the stars can attend, but from my point of view, of course I would like to know the result without having to wait all evening! There's nothing I can do but enjoy the moment."

Harry Kane shows humility

That excitement spilled over in conversation with CBS Sports, where the England captain revealed his biggest dream live to the legendary Thierry Henry.

Speculation about the eventual winner is rife, but Kane prefers humility while recognising what the award means: "It would be amazing. The result? I don't know. I know there are a lot of rumours going around at the moment, but I don't know."

He added: "Clearly, I really hope to achieve something like this. It would be a huge step in my career, that's for sure."

The competition, though, is fierce. Kane may be shining, but a string of world-class players are genuine contenders for the prize.

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal, Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the experienced duo of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz all remain in the running.

Then there is the standout French contingent of Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise.