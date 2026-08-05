"My toys": Cristiano shows off a stunning car collection worth £22 million

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has shown off his luxury car collection, worth a staggering £22 million.

The Portugal captain, 41, posted three photos of himself on social media, standing in his garage surrounded by an array of stunning motors.

Among them, according to "The Sun", were two Ferraris and a Bugatti.

Ronaldo has amassed some jaw-dropping machines over the years, including models from McLaren, Mercedes and Lamborghini.

Last year, "The Don" admitted he had lost count of how many he owned.

He said: "If I had to bet, I'd say 40 or 41. I love Bugatti cars, they are completely different cars."

Take the Bugatti Tourbillon, priced at £3.2 million. It's one of the newest additions to the garage.

He also owns a Chiron worth £2 million, a Veyron worth £1.5 million, and a Bugatti Centodieci worth £7 million.

The Ferraris include a Monza worth £1.4 million, a Daytona SP3 worth £2 million, and a Purosangue.

Ronaldo's fleet also boasts a McLaren Senna (£750,000), a Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000), a Bentley Flying Spur (£250,000), a Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus (£600,000), and three Rolls-Royces.

Al-Nassr even handed the Portugal legend a BMW as a gift, alongside his team-mates.

He gave fans a glimpse of the garage through a social media post titled: "My toys".

Followers were left stunned. One commented: "Unbelievable!", another said: "GOAT collection", while a third wrote: "The King".