'My heart throbbed when they signed me!' - Andersson ready to make impact with Juventus first team

The Swedish defender has trained with the senior side ahead of a potential Serie A debut

Under-23 regular Mattias Andersson says his "heart throbbed" when he signed for the club as he moves closer to his first-team debut.

The Swedish defender has been training with the club's first team almost every day while featuring for the club's U23 group.

With that squad, he's made 23 matches in Serie C as the club has played its first campaign since starting last summer.

But Andersson has his eyes on the first team, and the 21-year-old defender admitted that his move from to Juventus in 2016 remains one of the best moments of his life.

“It was at the end of the summer transfer window 2016, my agent called me saying that Juve wanted to sign me," he told Goal.

"I was really excited because Juventus is one of the best clubs in the world. So, my heart throbbed and I knew in my mind that I wanted to go there."

He added: “I've trained a lot of times with the first team, the guys are amazing, they helped me during the training sessions. They are big champions and you can learn a lot from them.

"I'd like to get the chance [to play with them] this season, some guys already had this opportunity and this is a very positive point for everyone."

The defender, who has played with up to the U19 level, is looking to follow in the steps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who played for Juventus after coming through the Malmo system.

Andersson says Carles Puyol and Georgio Chiellini are his footballing idols, given their positions, but Ibrahimovic is also a player that he remains fond of.

“Ibra means a lot for football, he showed to Swedish guys that with his mentality and skills it's possible to do significant things," he said.

"And he showed to all world that he's an amazing player. When I was 12 I had the opportunity to meet him and he signed my shirt, it was a very lovely moment”.

The Juventus U23s currently sit 11th in Serie C as the first-year team has had its ups and downs in their first official season.

The team, Andersson says, gives young players like him a chance to play without having to leave on loan, like the defender did to join FC Den Bosch last season.

Andersson says he is unsure what his future holds, but he is enjoying his time with the U23s and the anticipation that comes with awaiting his first-team debut.

“We are a completely new team with a new coach and staff, so at the beginning it was difficult for us to play as a team. But we have improved, so in the last months we experienced positive things and we have to continue this way," he said.

“Compared to my last season in the , I'm learning new tactical aspects. I know how to manage my position, what I have to do, how I have to play the ball when attacking and how I have to defend”.

He added: “I don't know about my future. Everything can change so fast. I signed for Juventus when I thought I would stay in Sweden. I'm just focused to do my best every day."