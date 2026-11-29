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Former English referee Mark Halsey has criticised the video assistant referee (VAR) decision not to award Manchester City a penalty against Arsenal, insisting that Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres deliberately stopped the ball with his hand in the closing moments of the 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in matchweek 12 of the Premier League.

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Deep into the closing minutes , Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol rose to meet a cross and headed towards the Arsenal goal. The ball struck Gyokeres's hand. Just like that, the Arsenal striker had denied City a dangerous chance that could have given them the winner.

Referee John Brooks couldn't see the incident clearly in real time, so video assistant referee Darren England stepped in to review it. England chose not to send Brooks to the monitor, judging that Gyokeres's arm was bent and in a natural position.

Halsey isn't having it. He argues the Arsenal striker moved his arms towards the ball and that his hand was in an unnatural position, which should have meant a penalty for Manchester City.

The former referee told The Sun: "What a game we saw at the Emirates Stadium, and it is a credit to the Premier League."

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He added: "But in stoppage time there was huge controversy when Gyokeres committed a clear handball following Gvardiol's header."

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Halsey continued: "It was clear the ball was on its way into the net and, in my opinion, Gyokeres clearly moved his arms towards the ball."

He explained: "His arms were in an unnatural position, and it is very difficult for John Brooks to see that among all those players."

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England, though, got no such sympathy. Halsey turned his fire on the official over his call in the VAR room: "My God, Darren England, what are you doing on VAR? It's a clear penalty, handball."

He went on: "Darren England should have recommended that John Brooks review the decision, and I'm sure he would have given a penalty."

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For Halsey, the incident was open to no other reading: "It's one of the clearest handballs you will see, a deliberate handball."

And he couldn't see how anyone could call Gyokeres's arm position natural: "How can that be a natural position? He knows exactly what he's doing."

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The draw kept Arsenal top of the Premier League on 29 points. Manchester City moved on to 23 in second place, leaving the gap between the two sides at six points after their head-to-head meeting.