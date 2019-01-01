'My aim is England' - Crystal Palace full-back Wan-Bissaka reaffirms commitment

The defender is focused on making a positive impact at the European Under-21 Championship in Italy this summer

right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pledged his international allegiance to following speculation that he may choose to represent his parents' country of birth, DR Congo.

The 21-year-old has been impressive this season, grabbing two assists whilst helping the Eagles keep 12 clean sheets in 34 appearances.

His stellar performances have earned Wan-Bissaka a call-up to England’s Under 21 squad, who he previously represented in September last year, ahead of the European Under-21 Championship in this summer,

Wan-Bissaka told the South London Press : “It is about focusing on the Euros and aiming to win it, then after that it is about focusing on next season.

“But a holiday is always needed, to put your feet up, to rest. Then I can come back next season fitter and stronger.

“My aim is England.

“My aim is just to keep playing and improving and by improving, hopefully, that does not go unnoticed and that will get me the chance, the same as it did with the [first] team now (for Palace).

“I am happy playing with England and representing England, so that is what I am going to continue doing.”

The Palace defender represented DR Congo at Under 17 level, but has switched his international allegiance for England, and was even rumoured as being a potential call-up for Gareth Southgate ahead of England's qualifiers against the and Montenegro in March, while the African nation were still courting Wan-Bissaka to represent them at full international level.

Several top Premier League sides are reportedly looking to sign the full-back, with ’s name being increasingly linked as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to rebuild his defence and replace ageing players like Antonio .

Wan-Bissaka has been highly praised this season for his defensive performances, in particular, his ability to completely shut down his flank, where he has racked up 124 tackles and 82 interceptions.

A positive impact at the Euros in the summer would like drive up his price tag and potentially provide Palace with additional funds to invest back into their squad ahead of next season.

The Palace defender's next, and potentially last, match for the South London side will be against Bournemouth on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.