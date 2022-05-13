Mwepu prays for injury-free season with Brighton & Hove Albion in Premier League

Zambia international Enock Mwepu is hoping to head into the new Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion without injuries.

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo captain moved to the Seagulls from Austrian club RB Salzburg at the start of the new season but it has been a testing debut season as he has twice suffered injuries that have kept him out of several matches.

With two matches left this season for Brighton - against Leeds United and West Ham United - Mwepu has already been ruled out of the season after picking a groin injury in the team’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City on April 20.

“It’s not easy to come to a new country, with a new language and the weather is not so good,” Mwepu told BBC Radio Sussex as quoted by BBC Sports Africa. “My family have always been supporting me so I am really grateful to them.

"The fans have made it even easier with the support they have given me this season. They have been phenomenal and I have so much I owe them.

“I can only pray that next season I am fit to be consistent the whole season. You never know what I can achieve. I want to be an important player for the team so that is my goal.”

Mwepu, who managed 17 appearances, scored two goals, and chipped in with five assists, has also explained his relationship with Brighton manager Graham Potter.

“Graham [Potter] has been a good gaffer for me,” Mwepu continued. “He is always telling me what I did in a game, what I need to improve, and how important I am in the team. That means a lot to me.

“He is like a father and a teacher for me. I have learnt so many things this season. I am trying to work on my physicality and speed as the tempo and quality of players is quite high in the Premier League.”

Article continues below

On Monday, Mwepu’s goal against Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Anfield was voted the Goal of the Season by Brighton fans and the attacker has moved to thank the fans for the gesture.

“I have seen incredible goals all season from the guys,” added Mwepu. “Thanks to everyone who voted. It is a goal which will always be special to me and it is my highlight of the season.”

It was against Arsenal on April 9 when Mwepu scored his second goal in the 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium. Last season, Mwepu played 29 Bundesliga games for Salzburg, scoring five goals and providing one assist.