Mustapha Hadji explains to Koora the mystery of Morocco's failure in the Africa Cup of Nations and its brilliance at the World Cup

Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji has explained why the Atlas Lions keep coming up short at the Africa Cup of Nations, even as the national side delivers standout results on the World Cup stage.

Morocco reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, the finest showing by any Arab or African nation in history. They carried that form into the next edition, reaching the quarter-finals.

The same success has eluded them at the Africa Cup of Nations. Across 20 editions, they have been crowned champions just once, back in 1976, a full 50 years ago. The winner of the 2025 edition, meanwhile, still hangs on a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Aside from the final in the last edition, Morocco had only gone that far once before, in 2004, when they lost to hosts and fellow Arabs Tunisia.

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Hadji pointed to the root of the gap. "90% of the Morocco national team's players are originally from Europe and are not good at playing on African pitches," he said in a video interview with Kooora to be published later.

By way of contrast, Hadji turned to Egypt, the most decorated side in Africa Cup of Nations history. Their players know African conditions inside out, and that, he reckons, hands them an edge in this tournament.

"90% of the Egypt national team's players, for example, are Egyptians who were raised in Egypt and have become accustomed to the nature of the conditions on the African continent," he explained.

Hadji went on: "The Morocco national team reached the Africa Cup of Nations final twice, in Tunisia in 2004 and in Morocco in 2025, but they fail whenever the tournament is held in non-Arab countries with difficult conditions, such as Gabon and Cameroon."

The Atlas Lions legend wrapped up his point: "Morocco's players who come from Europe also lack the motivation whenever they play in Africa, unlike the case when it comes to the World Cup, and we hope this situation will change in the future."

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