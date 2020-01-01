Munyakazi: Rayon Sports president handed six-month ban by Ferwafa

The local federation has now banned the Rayon boss after he allegedly incited hatred and violence while he protested fines

The Federation of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) has slapped Rayon Sports president Sadate Munyakazi with a ban from all football-related activities for a period of six months.

The club’s spokesperson, Jean Paul Nkurunziza, was also given a four-match ban.

According to a statement published on the Ferwafa official website, its disciplinary committee made the decisions on Saturday following a hearing with the two officials on Thursday, May 7.

“On May 07, 2020, the Disciplinary Committee of Rwanda Football Federation summoned Munyakazi Sadate, President of Rayon Sports and Nkurunziza Jean Paul, Rayon Sports spokesperson for a hearing session on disciplinary charges related to their reactions over the decisions that were taken by the Ferwafa Executive Committee following Rayon Sports’ withdrawal the Ubutwari 2020 tournament which was rendered on 08/02/2020.

“The Ferwafa Disciplinary Committee in its meeting held on Saturday, May 09, 2020, charged Munyakazi of incitement to hatred/violence punishable with a ban on all football activity for a period of one calendar year with a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand francs (RWF 500,000) under Ferwafa Disciplinary code in its article 58.

“However, the panel handed Munyakazi a six-month ban from all football-related activities in Rwanda and fine of 150,000 Rwf. This is because it was the first time that Munyakazi had appeared before the disciplinary committee were he also promised to always air his views in a more appropriate manner hence the reason to reduce the ban and fine.

“On the other hand, Nkurunziza was found to have committed an offence against honour for his comments in the same period punishable with an eight-match suspension and 100,000Rwf fine under Ferwafa Disciplinary code in its article 55 but due to the same mitigating circumstance established on the case of Munyakazi the disciplinary committee handed him a stadium suspension of four matches, from the time Ferwafa competitions resume and a fine of RWF 50,000.

“The above decisions have been communicated to the concerned parties and they take immediate effect.”

Munyakazi was elected to lead Rayon in 2019, replacing Paul Muvunyi, who did not offer himself for re-election at the end of his tenure.