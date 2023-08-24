Mumbai City vs Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League: When is Neymar coming to India, how to book tickets and more

Neymar along with Al-Hilal is all set to travel to India for their AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage clash against Mumbai City.

The AFC Champions League 2023/24 season's group stage draw took place on Thursday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

Indian Super League League Winners' Shield 2022/23 champions Mumbai City will represent India in this year's Champions League. They have been drawn in Group D alongside reigning champions, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran and Uzbekistan's Navbahor.

With Al-Hilal in Mumbai City's group, Indian fans have an opportunity to witness Brazilian superstar Neymar who joined the Saudi Pro League side from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Article continues below

Neymar is likely to travel to India with his new club when Al-Hilal play their away fixture against Mumbai City FC later this year.

Al Hilal Twitter

Other than Neymar, Al-Hilal have also signed former Premier League stars like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

GOAL tells you where to watch Neymar live in India and where to book tickets for the Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal clash in the AFC Champions League.

When is Neymar coming to India for the AFC Champions League?

AFC are yet to confirm the fixtures for the group stages of the 2023/24 season. The group stage will conducted between September 18 to December 12.

Where are Mumbai City FC playing their AFC Champions League home games?

Mumbai City FC had earlier confirmed that they have chosen the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune instead of their regular home venue the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri, Mumbai.

How to buy tickets for Mumbai City's game against Al-Hilal in the AFC Champions League?

Once the fixtures are revealed, the club will inform the details of how to buy tickets for Mumbai City FC's home games in the AFC Champions League 2023/24.

How to watch Mumbai City FC's matches in the AFC Champions League?

While the broadcaster for the 2023/24 AFC Champions League has not been finalised, last season Star Sports Networks televised the competition in India.