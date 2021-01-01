'Ahmed Jahouh's gift cost us two points' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera demands improvement from the midfielder

The Spanish manager praised Mumbai City's performance but was unhappy with the final result...

's unbeaten streak in the ongoing (ISL) extended to 12 games but they failed to register a win against Chennaiyin on Monday.

The Islanders took the lead in the first half and looked like they would pick up a win but Ahmed Jahouh's blunder inside the box gave away a penalty from which the Marina Machans equalised.

Sergio Lobera was unhappy after the game as he felt that his team dropped two points.

"I am disappointed with the result because my players have to be careful. They played a very good game and I am happy compared to the last game against but when you drop two points obviously I cannot be happy."

Lobera admitted that Ahmed Jahouh's mistake cost the team two points but he wants to move on and shift his focus to the next match.

"We need to avoid these kinds of situations. We have players with experience and we need to know when to do certain things and when not to do. Obviously, it was a big mistake but now we have to focus on the next game. (Ahmed) Jahouh is a very good player and has done well throughout this season but he needs to improve in certain areas. Today he gave away a gift and we lost two points," said the Spaniard.

Rowllin Borges picked up his fourth yellow card of the season against Chennaiyin and will have to serve a one-match suspension in Mumbai's next outing against . The Mumbai City coach, though, is not too perturbed with the midfielder's suspension as he suggested that he has other players in the squad who can replace the Indian international.

"I have a very good squad so I cannot give any excuse. (Rowllin) Borges is a very good player and an important player for us but my job as a coach to field the best players for the next game. Losing one player cannot be an excuse for not winning the next match," said the Mumbai boss.

The former Las Palmas manager brought in four new players together immediately after conceding the goal. Explaining his decision, Lobera said, "We played our last game just two days ago and I have to be careful with my players. We needed some players to come off the bench. In the last 15 minutes, we tried to change the result but just before the substitutions, we conceded the goal."