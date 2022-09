Mumbai City 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The full list of Mumbai City fixtures, dates and kick-off time in ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City will open the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away game against Hyderabad on October 9, 2022.

They will host Odisha in Mumbai for their second game of the season and wrap up their league campaign with a clash against East Bengal on February 19, 2023.

GOAL brings you full Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list of Mumbai City.

Mumbai City Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list