Youri Mulder criticised Tjark Ernst on Ziggo Sport. The analyst felt the Feyenoord goalkeeper did not come out of FC Barcelona's second goal well, scored by Karim Adeyemi.

"I also think the goalkeeper is a bit... Yeah. That ball is not completely in the corner," Mulder says as he analyses Ernst's role in Adeyemi's 2-0, a wonderful curling effort from the left. "I think he can take one more step."

Jon Dahl Tomasson, alongside him in the studio, fully agreed with Mulder's criticism of the German goalkeeper. "Taking one more step is enough," says the former Feyenoord striker.

After another look at Barcelona's 2-0 at home, Mulder doubles down. "I also think he's not positioned properly," Mulder concludes after seeing the footage of Barcelona's 2-0 at home. "That one is actually not that far into the corner. Ernst is standing a little too far to the right. Then he is already pushing off, when he has to take one more step."

Tomasson adds: "It is a great goal. But Adeyemi is given far too much time to shoot. Even so, it is not all negative for Feyenoord," says Tomasson.

Earlier in the game, Feyenoord had already fallen behind after three minutes. Raphinha wrong-footed two Feyenoord defenders before finishing impeccably in the penalty area.