MSL Week 12 Round-up: JDT pull away as challengers falter

The last 2019 Super League matchday before Ramadan commences took place on Friday and Saturday, with the leaders pulling away from the chasing pack.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

The last 2019 Super League matchday before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan commences took place on Friday and Saturday, with the leaders pulling away from the chasing pack.

On Friday, FC failed to take advantage of playing at home and going in front three times, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by . Kpah Sherman's fifth-minute goal was cancelled out by Brendan Gan's header six minutes later, and the visitors needed the same amount of time to level the scoreline again after Nicholas Swirad 43rd minute goal, thanks to J. Partiban's strike. Sherman got his brace in the 52nd minute, and this Perak had to wait until the 80th minute to equalise for the final time, from Nazirul Naim's 80th minute deflected free kick.

meanwhile edged 5-2 in Alor Setar. Jonatan Bauman's 22th minute and Shakir Hamzah's 42nd minute goals helped the hosts go in front, but veteran forward Indra Putra pulled one back for the City Boys in the first half injury time, his eighth goal of the season. Fernando Rodriguez's 68th minute strike gave the Red Eagles their third goal, only for Guilherme de Paula to reduce the margin again 10 minutes later. However, Rodriguez (80') and Bauman (89') each struck one more time in the last 10 minutes, helping the hosts seal the win and move up to third.

On Saturday, second-placed fell to a shock 2-0 away defeat to .

League leaders JDT took the chance well, overcoming Felda United 2-0 in Jengka. Both their goals were scored by Diogo (p. 38', 62').

FC meanwhile held FC to a 2-2 draw at home. The hosts went in front twice through goals by Amani Aguinaldo (21') and Thomas Abbey, but Tchetche Kipre's 30th minute free kick and Sanjar Shaakhmedov's 68th minute long-range strike made sure both teams ended the game with one point.

were held to a 1-1 draw by , with Syahmi Safari's 31st minute opener for the hosts cancelled out by Patrick Reichelt's goal at the hour mark.

