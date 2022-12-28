MS Dhoni's daughter flaunts Argentina shirt signed by World Cup winner Lionel Messi

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva posed in an Argentina shirt which was signed and gifted by Lionel Messi.

Ziva's Argentina shirt signed by Messi

Dhoni admires Messi

Messi guided Argentina to World Cup win

WHAT HAPPENED? The photos of Ziva posing in her Argentina shirt signed by Messi was posted on her Instagram profile with the caption, "Like father, like daughter!"

The signature on the shirt was accompanied by the text 'Para Ziva' which translates to 'For Ziva'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dhoni, who himself led India to an ICC World Cup win in 2011 is known to be an admirer of Messi and clearly his love for the Argentine has been passed on to his daughter.