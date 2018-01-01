MPL 2018: Aizawl FC beat Chhinga Veng in tie-breakers to become Mizoram Premier League Champions

Gift Raikhan leads Aizawl FC to MPL glory...

It came down to penalties in the final of Mizoram Premier League (MPL) Season 7 as Aizawl FC kept their nerve to lift their third MPL trophy.

Lalrinchhana Tochhawng stepped up to seal his spot-kick breaking the hearts of his former club to make it 5-4 in the tie-breaker which saw the Reds of Aizawl lift their first MPL trophy in three years.

Aizawl FC fielded a strong line up featuring the likes of Lalkhawpuimawia, Alfred Jaryan and a back four who are regulars in I-League.

The opening stages were an even match up with the defending champions looking more likely to break the deadlock. A couple of promising build-up plays ended up as missed chances with Chhinga Veng lacking quality in the final third.

Aizawl FC grew into the game as the minutes went on and they brought the prerequisite magic to break the deadlock through their captain. Alfred Jaryan received the ball on the edge of the box and executed a perfect strike into the top corner of the net in the 39th minute to give Aizawl FC the lead at halftime.

Chhinga Veng FC shook things up during halftime with the introduction of Lalromawia and Lalrammawia to add more attacking verve in their play.

They eventually found the net on the 73rd minute when a freekick delivery from Lalrinchhana was met by MS Dawngliana who showed good movement inside the box. Dawngtea failed to control the ball but knocked it right onto a plate for Lalromawia who found the net with an explosive strike.

Aizawl FC had a couple of chances to score again at the end when Isaac forced a save from Zothanmawia just minutes before he inadvertently almost found the net from a dangerous cross towards the goal mouth.

The match boiled down to the lottery of penalties in the end with MS Dawngliana, Lalmuansanga, Lalromawia and Sanga all netting for Chhinga Veng FC.

Lalrinchhana stepped up for the winner for Chhinga Veng FC only to be denied by Aizawl FC's Lalawmpuia. Ansumanah Kromah then levelled the score at 4-4 for Aizawl FC.

Hmingthanmawia struck the crossbar in the first kick of sudden death and Aizawl FC's Lalrinchhana Tochhawng stepped up to give his team the trophy by netting their final spot kick.