Moussa Djenepo: Mali striker scores in full Southampton debut against Sheffield United

The Mali international returned from injury to help Saints clinch the maximum points against the Blades

Moussa Djenepo scored the match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory against in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Saints from Belgian club Standard Liege in the summer, has continued to turn heads, opening his goal account in their 2-0 win over and Hove Albion.

After missing his side’s draw against due to a knock, the Mali international returned to help Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men clinch all three points against the Blades.

The winger dribbled past four of his markers after receiving a pass from international Sofiane Boufal, before slotting home his effort in the 66th minute to register the solitary goal of the encounter.

Djenepo, who has now played four games for Saints this season, featured for 74 minutes before making way for Danny Ings.

The victory propelled to the 13th spot on the table with five points from five games.

The youngster will hope to maintain the outstanding performances when Southampton clash with Bournemouth on September 20