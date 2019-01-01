‘Mourinho will stir things up at Tottenham’ – Van der Vaart expects fireworks from north London’s ‘best’

The former Spurs star worked with an enigmatic Portuguese manager at Real Madrid and considers him to be a “phenomenal” and “ambitious” coach

Jose Mourinho will “stir things up” at , says Rafael van der Vaart, with Spurs considered to have landed themselves a “phenomenal” successor to Mauricio Pochettino.

It was always going to take somebody special to follow in the Argentine’s footsteps, given all that he achieved in north London, and Portuguese tactician Mourinho, who has been handed a deal until 2023, considers himself to be just that .

Van der Vaart shares that opinion, having spent a brief spell working under Mourinho at before making his own move to Tottenham.

The Dutchman saw enough then to suggest that the former and boss is one of the best in the business.

Spurs are hoping to buy into reputation , with the Premier League giants desperate to secure long-awaited silverware.

Van der Vaart expects Mourinho to deliver on that remit, but admits there is likely to be plenty of intriguing subplots along the way when it comes to a manager famed for making headlines.

The former White Hart Lane favourite posted on his official Twitter account: “Football is so crazy at times.

“We all know that, fans, players, staff. I was as shocked as everyone. Poch has done a tremendous job at Spurs, and it won't be easy to top his team performance and passion for our club.

“In football nothing is certain, but one thing is: Mourinho will stir things up, so let's see what happens.”

Van der Vaart added of his hopes for a new regime at a club he considers to be the finest in : “He is a phenomenal coach, straightforward and ambitious and so are our boys.

“So #COYS heads up, chest out. We’re not only the best of northern London, we are the best. So show it.”

Mourinho has inherited the reins of a Spurs side sat 14th in the Premier League table.

Struggles for consistency in 2019-20 cost Pochettino his job , with an 11-point gap having opened up to the top four.

The first step down a path that Tottenham hope will lead them back to the upper reaches of the division will be taken away at West Ham on Saturday, with Mourinho opening his tenure with a London derby date.