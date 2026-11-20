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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has set out his view on the status of the players in his squad, ahead of the return to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has made clear where his players stand ahead of the return to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

As Sport reported, Mourinho told his pre-match press conference: "Celta Vigo are much better than their points tally suggests, and after a long spell away from the Santiago Bernabéu, it will be a very important match for us."

Vinícius Júnior is back in the spotlight. He has the status of a major star, and the contract to match, but for now he's lost his starting place at Real Madrid.

Poor form at the start of the season, which he has admitted himself, and a four-match LaLiga suspension opened the door for Yan Diomande. The Ivorian has taken his place.

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Vinícius has also admitted he didn't prepare well after the World Cup. Mourinho wasn't dwelling on it: "The summer is in the past, and we are now in winter. What matters to us is the present."

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He added: "The important thing is how he prepares for this decisive period. The Copa del Rey is also approaching, and after that comes the Supercopa, where we hope to play two matches. The games are also piling up in front of us until February. We hope to see Vinícius in good form."

He went on: "Will he be a starter or a substitute? Two weeks ago, the talk was about Vinícius being the biggest problem at Real Madrid, and now, after scoring goals against Singapore and Japan, we are talking about other things."

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Mourinho was firm: "My opinion of Vinícius is the same as the one I gave four or five weeks ago. He is an amazing player, we love him and we need him, but there are no privileges here for any player, and there is no player who must play by prior decision. We have a group that plays for Real Madrid. Real Madrid must have a strong squad with many good players."

He wants a big squad, too: "Soon I will have more than 23 players, and I will have to leave some players in the stands. I want players who give me options that help me deliver a great season. I want more than 11 outstanding players."

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Injuries are clearly down. Mourinho said: "The players have suffered fewer injuries so far. The key thing is how the players feel about their profession and the way they think about it. They are making use of all the working tools that can help them, and that deserves praise. Reaching a good physical condition depends on many factors."

If that continues and Real Madrid keep most of their players fit, the Spanish giants will find it easier to keep winning.