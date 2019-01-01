Mourinho 'upset' over VAR inconsistency after Liverpool's win over Man City

The former Manchester United coach hit out at the technology as it continues to overshadow action on the pitch

Jose Mourinho is 'upset' over a lack of consistency VAR is bringing to the Premier League.

Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday saw the Reds open the scoring in questionable circumstances with Fabinho's goal allowed to stand despite claims for a penalty at the other end, after the ball seemed to strike the hand of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Seven minutes later Mohamed Salah then doubled 's lead, though replays suggested the Egyptian could have been marginally offside.

While not saying whether he believes the right decisions were made on the night, Mourinho stressed VAR is frustrating him due to continued inconsistencies over decisions.

"I think we've spoken enough about it and I think the main question is just consistency," Mourinho said on Sky Sports post-match.

"That's what really upsets me in the game, in this moment, that one weekend it's not a penalty and next week it's going to be a penalty. For me, that's the crucial point of it.

"The game was so good and there is so much to speak about the game that I think enough is enough."

Speaking prior to the game, the former boss declared Liverpool would likely win the Premier League if they defeated Pep Guardiola's side.

Mourinho's own record against the Reds in recent years hasn't been impressive with the Portuguese coach conceding Jurgen Klopp's attack excel at breaking up defences.

“Let’s forget the last time I played here, because the last time I played here, I lost 3-1 and I was sacked,” he said.

“But apart from that one, every time I’ve played against Liverpool and I had a team that was not as good as Liverpool, I was always concerned about the distances between my four defenders.

“When a team plays like they do, with [Roberto] Firmino dropping in between the lines and creating doubts, and when [Sadio] Salah and Mane want to go in between the gaps, you have to play more than ever with a very short distance between your four defenders.

“Liverpool scored two goals. One between [Kyle] Walker and [John] Stones, and one between Fernandinho and Angelino. I cannot say more than that.”