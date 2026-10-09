José Mourinho leapt to the defence of Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen after the youngster found himself in the firing line from journalists.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Villarreal fixture in La Liga, Mourinho said: "I will tell you about less important matters. Poor Dean Huijsen, who had stopped his car in front of Thiago Pitarch's house, before Pitarch went into his home. The car was stationary, and Huijsen was sending a text message. But the matter turned into something like accusing him of being a criminal driving on a motorway at 200 kilometres per hour while sending a text message!".

"That is why I say the matter is ridiculous," he added. "Ridiculous. Do you want to hear a story? I'll tell it to you, although I'm optimistic and hope that nothing happens to spoil things, because football remains football".

The Portuguese then shifted the subject: "Here's the story: this is the first time in the past ten years that Real Madrid reaches mid-October without a single injured player in its ranks".









Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 VIL

He went on: "As for the players currently injured, they are suffering from injuries dating back to last season. Militão, who has already started training with us, his injury dates back to last season. And Rodrygo too, and Asensio as well, and Mendy too".

Mourinho signed off with a flourish: "It's the first time in ten years that we don't have any injured player at Real Madrid. Isn't that a good story? Isn't it? But you don't like it. It's a story you don't like".