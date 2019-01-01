Mourinho still unsure over next job but vows to choose the 'right project'

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Old Trafford in December 2018, but has already stated a desire to return to coaching this summer

Jose Mourinho insists he will not be making an “emotional” call on his future, with the former , and manager vowing to use his head rather than his heart.

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving a role at Old Trafford in December 2018.

Various landing spots have been mooted for him since then, but no return to the dugout has been made.

The 56-year-old intends to change that this summer.

Mourinho has already stated that he wants to be back in club coaching by July, giving him ample time in which to adjust to the demands of a new post.

It remains unclear in which direction a distinguished career path will take him, with positions in France and Italy having been talked up.

A decision should be imminent, but Mourinho says he will not be rushing into accepting any proposal put to him.

He told Sky Sports when asked for an update on his situation and when he expects to make his next move: “I don't know, honestly I don't know. The only thing that I know is that I cannot be emotional.

“I have to be rational. I have not to choose just because I want to work and I am desperate to work - I have to choose because it is the right project for me, the right motivation for me.

“I want to become stronger than ever. I'm studying a lot, I am working a lot with my staff to be a great team as a coaching staff and to be ready to do it again big.

“So, I have to think. We will think and analyse and make the right decision.”

For now, Mourinho is continuing to enjoy taking in live sport as a fan.

He has been lapping up the iconic atmosphere at the Grand Prix, while the final is fast approaching.

Article continues below

are set to face Premier League rivals in a showpiece piece event at Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, with Mourinho adamant that he will not be taking sides in a meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

He said when asked who he would like to win: “I will be very happy for one of my colleagues and I will be very sad for one of them. I like them both.

“I think they both deserve something big in their career. I will love it if Jurgen on Mauricio win it but I will be very, very sorry to think that one of them is going to lose.”