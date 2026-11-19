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Arda Güler's contract renewal until 2032 was not just an ordinary signing in the Bernabéu offices. It was a declaration of faith from Mourinho in his favourite protégé, for whom he has drawn up a special plan that confirms he is set for the best season of his life.

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Arda Güler's new deal with Real Madrid, running until 2032, carries real symbolic weight for the club. The Turkish international has been the standout signing of recent years for Juni Calafat's talent-recruitment department, which beat Barcelona, then run by Deco, to his signature.

It also lands as Madrid put the finishing touches to the deal for JJ Gabriel, another talent to invest in at Valdebebas. The process isn't always as smooth as expected, but Güler's extension arrives at exactly the right time.

Sources close to the Real Madrid dressing room told Spanish newspaper "Sport": "Mourinho is convinced that, if things go well, he will produce the best numbers of his career this season."

Since returning to the club, the Portuguese coach has made Güler his devoted protégé: a player to build a passing network around, who improves set pieces and whose strong presence on the ball benefits the rest of the team.

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Mbappé's reaction to the renewal, "Thank you, I will sleep better tonight", is a good indication of how the Turkish player's development affects Real Madrid's ecosystem.

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So far this season, Güler has five goals and seven assists in 19 matches. He has managed four goals and six assists in 14 games for Real Madrid, plus a goal and an assist in five matches for Turkey.

Those 12 direct goal contributions put him close to the best figures of his career. His highest goal tally was nine in 2024/25, while his best attacking output came in 2025/26, with eight goals and 19 assists for club and country.

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According to the newspaper, Mourinho has drawn up a special plan to raise the Turkish player's level further. Güler is likely to keep playing on the right wing. The idea is to create a numerical advantage in midfield and leave the flank open for Valverde, who has the physical capacity to burst into the spaces on that side.

That tactical tweak was key to Real Madrid's surge during their run of eight consecutive victories between the last two international breaks.

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The newspaper noted: "Mourinho chose Güler to give the team more control over its attack." The numbers back that call up. Real Madrid scored 25 goals and conceded only 4 in the 846 minutes Güler played in La Liga and the Champions League, compared with 19 scored and 13 conceded in the 594 minutes without him, according to data from "FBref".

The real difference is at the back. Madrid's goals conceded per 90 minutes fell from 1.97 in the Turkish player's absence to 0.43 with him on the pitch, a reduction of 78%.

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Mourinho is also considering using Güler as a number 8 in some matches. The Portuguese coach doesn't think the Turkish player should play that deep, though, because his best performances come close to the opponent's goal.

Against teams that defend in numbers, he may have no choice. That role would require Güler to direct play from a deeper position.

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Mourinho's season at Real Madrid hinges heavily on how Arda Güler performs. The coach and his staff have greatly admired him since the first training session.

What began as a friendly relationship has grown into a close personal and professional bond, as the newspaper's sources confirmed: "Mourinho is extremely happy with this contract renewal. He wants to keep getting the best out of him."