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imago-sport-1081167946.jpgPakusch
Karim Malim

Translated by

Mourinho's appearance with a swollen eye sparks controversy: what's the story?

J. Mourinho
B. Diaz
Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid
Schalke 04
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga
Portugal
Morocco
Germany
Spain

Details of what happened

The clash with Schalke was more than a friendly for Real Madrid. It marked the team's final match at their preparatory camp in Germany, and it handed debuts to Konaté, Diomande and Cucurella in the shirt of the Whites.

Thibaut Courtois made his first appearance of the season, with Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé also in the mix. From the outset, all eyes were fixed on Real Madrid's line-up and the final preparations before the new campaign.

Everything changed the moment José Mourinho stepped onto the pitch at the Veltins-Arena. The Portuguese coach drew attention with visible swelling around one of his eyes, and social media promptly ran wild with speculation.

The truth was far simpler. Mourinho picked up a minor injury during the training session Real Madrid held yesterday.

The Spanish newspaper "AS" reported: "The Portuguese coach was in the middle of training when a ball suddenly struck his glasses, causing them to shatter and leaving him injured around the eye."

LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

That injury explained his appearance while leading Real Madrid in Gelsenkirchen, but it is no cause for concern. "AS" confirmed the Portuguese coach is in good condition and simply needs time for the bruise to fade.

Mourinho satisfied with Real Madrid's preparations

The bruise did nothing to slow him down. Mourinho carried on as normal, leaving their final stop in Germany satisfied with the level the team reached during the preparation period.

Mourinho said after the match: "Tactically, the ideas are gradually becoming clear. The players have superb quality, in fact incredible quality. We are working excellently as a team, both with and without the ball. I think it was a very good experience, as well as an excellent final training session before the serious work begins."

He stressed that the friendlies were only a step on the road, insisting the real challenge starts with the official matches. He explained: "The serious work is the competition, and fighting for points. This is what we love, and we are about to reach it."

Mourinho returned to Madrid pleased with the preparatory phase Real Madrid went through. He also brought back a bruise around his eye, one set to linger for a few days, its cause proving far removed from the speculation his sudden appearance had triggered.

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