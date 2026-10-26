Mourinho reveals Yamal surprise: "I saw him from 10 metres away and I understood"!

José Mourinho's Real Madrid settled the Clásico against Barcelona 2-1, edging an evenly matched contest thanks to a Kylian Mbappé brace and the defensive organisation that smothered the hosts. Lamine Yamal felt it most, struggling to break through Real Madrid's left flank all night.

The win tightened the La Liga race, according to Spanish newspaper "Sport", cutting the gap to Barcelona to three points. For Mourinho, it was another lift after recent victories in the league and the Champions League, and a clear step up in his side's performance on the pitch.

Yamal under pressure

One of the match's standout individual battles played out on the right flank. Marc Cucurella shackled Lamine Yamal, who grew visibly frustrated at times as he failed to get past the Spain defender.

Yamal protested to referee Martínez Munuera in the 32nd minute, demanding a booking for Cucurella after a tackle. The teenager reckoned the defender had fouled him repeatedly without picking up a yellow card.

Footage showed the Barcelona star trying to bait his opponent into a foul that might earn a caution. He clung to the ball for around ten seconds in one attack, hoping to goad Cucurella into a tackle.

Mourinho acknowledges Yamal's intelligence

His defensive plan worked, yet Mourinho made no secret of his admiration for Yamal. Seeing the forward up close, he said, told him far more about the player's level than any television screen.

The Portuguese coach said: "I don't understand how good players are until they are in front of me. On television I lack perspective. I saw Lamine from 10 metres away and I understood the quality."

Yamal, he added, is an extremely intelligent player and desperately hard to mark. Mourinho explained that the youngster tried to lure Cucurella into a yellow card, but his defender handled it well. He also praised Diomande for stopping Barcelona turning their numerical advantage into dangerous chances.

Old statements reveal the nature of the challenge

The feud between Yamal and Cucurella has history. It goes back to the forward's earlier comments about the defender's Spain call-up, made in an interview on the programme "Tiempo de Juego" via "Cadena COPE" radio, where Yamal said he had told Cucurella he would start the first match but sit on the bench for the second because he would beat him.

Cucurella kept the fight going until the final whistle in the Clásico, despite the jeers raining down from the stands. The referee kept his yellow card in his pocket throughout the first half, even after several fouls on the Barcelona forward.

The duel echoes the Chelsea and Barcelona meeting in the Champions League, when Cucurella contained Yamal's threat and produced a man-of-the-match defensive display.