Mourinho on the Ballon d'Or: the best in the world is not from Spain or Saint-Germain

José Mourinho has had his say on the Ballon d'Or contenders while updating on the fitness of Endrick and Aurélien Tchouaméni ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Málaga at the Bernabéu on Sunday, in the third round of the Spanish league.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mourinho said of the Ballon d'Or: "It is a wonderful award on an individual level. This award enters the personal history of a certain player. There are around 12 players at a very high level, and we have 3 or 4 of them (at Real Madrid)."

Read also

Video: an explosive start: Es-Sibari makes two marks on his Bundesliga debut

Before the end of the transfer window: Newcastle consider signing a Morocco star

He added: "For me, the Ballon d'Or should go to those players we miss forever when they retire. I miss Maradona, (Ronaldo) Nazário, Messi, Zidane and Matthäus. You cannot give the Ballon d'Or to players just because they won the Champions League or the World Cup. If you want to reward the Champions League winner, then give the Ballon d'Or to Luis Enrique."

The Portuguese continued: "As for Spain, De la Fuente definitely deserves it. This is the greatest honour. The best in the world is something else, it does not have to be from Paris Saint-Germain or Spain. There are two or three or four, and we know who they are. We know where they are, they are here. We know who made history individually this summer."

He also took a swipe at the process. "The Ballon d'Or has a political character, and if politics gets involved, I do not like that."

Endrick and Tchouaméni

Turning to his injured pair, Mourinho said: "Endrick is the closest to returning. I do not want to risk him against Real Betis. Honestly, he may be ready for the Betis match (in the fourth round of the Liga) or the first Champions League match."

On Tchouaméni, he was more cautious. "As for the other cases, they are more complicated. Regarding Tchouaméni, we have to control our emotions. I do not want his coming in and going out to be frequent. I do not want us to start the season in August in a situation like this. I hope Tchouaméni will be ready, and I prefer to wait a little."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums.



